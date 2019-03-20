LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers from some of Louisville's most violent neighborhoods had a different mission on Wednesday.
They were making a special delivery to victims of domestic violence.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's 9th Mobile Unit delivered 4,000 pounds of food to the Center for Women and Families. Officers formed an assembly line and unloaded several dozen boxes of food donated by Kentucky Harvest.
Lt. Jerry Huckleberry says the delivery was made in honor of fallen Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman, who died in the line of duty in March 2017.
"Nick was known for going above and beyond for domestic violence victims. He would go that extra step for them, and that's why the center here is significant in remembrance of him," he says.
This is the third annual food donation to the center in honor of Officer Rodman.
The center's President and CEO, Elizabeth Wessels-Martin says the donation is appreciated.
"We serve an average of 82 people a day. We feed them, and so having that donation is an incredible contribution to us. It helps offset our cost," she explains.
The Center for Women and Families has four regional locations serving nine counties including Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana.
They operate a toll-free 24-Hour Crisis Line at 1.844.BE.SAFE.1 (1-844-237-2331). For more information, visit www.thecenteronline.org.
