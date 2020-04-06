LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said it's still getting 911 calls of complaints about people not practicing social distancing.
While the department is highly encouraging these orders be followed, not doing so doesn't classify as a criminal offense. LMPD said often times, those complaints aren't warranted.
“It’s a little hard to know if a group is violating a social distancing order," LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay said. "They may be family. They may all live in the same place and have gone out for a walk together.”
Calls did drop in quantity this past weekend, LMPD said.
Officers have increased patrol in outdoor areas and parks, and LMPD said it saw many people practicing social distancing. Some examples were walking a safe distance apart, sitting several feet away from each person and getting creative in ways that still allow people to enjoy the weather and company.
“A lot of people are doing what they can to stay safe and healthy,” Halladay said.
Police are asking people to be responsible in the way they social distance. Not only do officers encourage park-goers to keep 6 feet between each other but ask that no one try to enforce social distancing guidelines themselves.
“We would like people to call 911 if they’re concerned about safety, if there is a fight breaking out, if something seems illegal in terms of being on someone’s property where they’re not supposed to be,” Halladay said.
If there is a situation that presents a threat, LMPD said to call 311 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.