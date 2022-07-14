LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is expected to release more information later today about the shooting of a fugitive at Shawnee Park over the weekend.
It happened at the Dirt Bowl tournament at the park around 8 p.m. on July 10. That's where officers spotted Herbert Lee -- who was wanted for three different warrants -- at the park. As officers approached Lee, they say he took off running.
Police say Lee stumbled, pulled out a gun, then shot an officer in the chest. LMPD says officers returned fire, hitting Lee. He was taken to University Hospital, and has not yet been released. After he is released he will face several new charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
- Restricted Ammunition
- Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer
- Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
The officer who was shot was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, and was not seriously hurt.
Lee was already facing numerous charges including:
- Possession of a Handgun By a Convicted Felon
- Theft By Unlawful Taking Firearm
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st degree (on foot)
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
- Theft By Deception
- Probation Violation
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Violation of Emergency Protective Order
- Harassment With Physical Contact
On Wednesday an LMPD spokesperson said body camera footage will be released sometime Thursday, after key witness interviews are finished.
LMPD investigators have asked anyone who saw the incident to call 574-LMPD.
