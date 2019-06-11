LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Bethune Court just before midnight.
At the scene, officers found a black male in a front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's age is not known.
LMPD believes the shooting did not occur on Bethune Court. Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting happened.
LMPD was using helicopters to search for suspects early Tuesday morning.
Detectives were also looking looking for witnesses at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
