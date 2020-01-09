LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has created a new coin to honor the legacy of Detective Deidre Mengedoht, while at the same time raising money for hurting LMPD families.
According to a post on the foundation's Facebook page, the collectible coin was designed by detectives from Mengedoht's division with input from her family. The coin was produced by GMAN EMBLEM.
Anyone who donates $25 or more to the foundation can receive the coin.
"All donations go to the Officer in Distress fund to support LMPD officers and their families when they face a catastrophic event," the post states.
Anyone interested can donate via the Facebook post and sending their address to Rebecca@saferlouisville.com, or by CLICKING HERE.
