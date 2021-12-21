LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds are expected to say their goodbyes this week to LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim.
A procession consisting of dozens of Louisville Metro Police cruisers trailed the officer's hearse Tuesday morning as it made its way from the Highlands Funeral Home to Southeast Christian Church, where visitation is being held.
A small group of people were already waiting at the church with their hands over their hearts, as the procession entered the parking lot.
Officer Cottongim was 29 years old, when he died Saturday after a car hit him on I-64. He was a 7-year veteran with LMPD. He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.
Visitation will be held at Southeast Christian Church from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church.
Family friend and retired LMPD officer George Rodman says he helped train Cottongim, whose father was also an LMPD officer.
"You knew they got it," Rodman said. "They understand the terms like honor, integrity, community service -- you know -- giving back. It was really a lot easier because they grew up -- they understood what all, you know, what the badge meant."
Rodman also lost a son in the line of duty. Ofc. Nick Rodman was killed in a police chase in March 2017.
