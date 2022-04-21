LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is preparing to move into the former AT&T building on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville.
"We should be there, I hope, by the end of the year," Chief Erika Shields said. "A good portion of LMPD will be at the new headquarters."
The Louisville Metro Council gave its approval last year for LMPD to buy the building for its new headquarters. It offers nearly 200,000 square feet in additional space over what the agency has now.
The property was listed at $10.2 million. Metro Government agreed to buy it for just $6.8 million.
The building will replace LMPD's nearly 70-year-old headquarters on 7th Street, which is now too small and has safety issues.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council approves plan for city to buy former AT&T building for new LMPD headquarters
- Nonprofit challenging Metro Government's plan to buy former AT&T building
- Louisville plans to buy former AT&T building downtown for new LMPD headquarters
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.