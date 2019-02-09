LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is connecting with the community to help reduce crime.
The police department held one of their Cops and Conversation events at Kroger on Taylorsville Road on Saturday.
A hot cocoa bar was set up inside the store so people could stop by and chat with LMPD officers.
The officers hope to educate people on how to stay safe and avoid being the victim of a crime.
"It's easy fun but it just gets people out to be able to talk to their local police officers about the crime in their neighborhood," Stephanie Ratliff, with Kroger, said.
Officers say it's a chance to remind residents that they are there to help.
"Our biggest problems out here are car break-ins, break-ins to home, thefts from autos and car theft. If we make people aware that we are having problems and issues, then we can address them," said Russell Miller, LMPD 7th Division District Resource Officer.
LMPD holds these events frequently in different areas around the city.
