LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several police departments, including Louisville Metro Police, hosting events as part of 'National Night Out' on Tuesday night.
'National Night Out' was created to build relationships between law enforcement, neighbors, and communities across the country.
Each of LMPD's divisions hosted an event, which included activities for families, food, live music and a chance to see emergency vehicles up-close.
"This is an opportunity for us to interact with the community at a fun event and see that we're just like you. We just trying to do our job, Tonya Rocky Landry, who is with the department's seventh division, said.
"And it's just a great way to reach out to our community so they can see who works in their area."
The events were free and also include some giveaways, including free school supplies.
