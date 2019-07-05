Officers respond to shooting on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police, including SWAT officers and members of the bomb squad, is in an active standoff with a suspect who allegedly shot a man.

LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at Cardinal Mobile Home Park, in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, on Friday evening. A department spokesman said the alleged shooter has barricaded himself inside of a trailer, and police have been in communication with him. 

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. 

As of 9:30 p.m., it was still an active situation, per LMPD:

This story will be updated. 

