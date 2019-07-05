LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police, including SWAT officers and members of the bomb squad, is in an active standoff with a suspect who allegedly shot a man.
LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at Cardinal Mobile Home Park, in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, on Friday evening. A department spokesman said the alleged shooter has barricaded himself inside of a trailer, and police have been in communication with him.
Right now: LMPD bomb squad and SWAT at Cardinal Mobile Home Park on St. Andrews Church Rd. after shooting. One taken to hospital and is expected to survive. Alleged shooter is barricaded in a trailer. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6j39lkST2W— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 5, 2019
The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
As of 9:30 p.m., it was still an active situation, per LMPD:
We are still at the Cardinal mobile home park on Saint Andrews church road. This is an active police situation. Please stay out of the area. We will continue to update the media accordingly. #LMPD— LMPD (@LMPD) July 6, 2019
This story will be updated.
