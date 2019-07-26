LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a couple was unconscious in a pickup truck with their infant son for nearly eight hours before LMPD officers found them early Thursday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to the arrest report, police responded to a report of two people down in a vehicle with a 2-month-old infant around 10 a.m. July 25 in the 1400 block of S. 7th Street. That's where they found 31-year-old Matthew Shields and 35-year-old Haly Shields unconscious inside a Chevrolet Silverado with the infant.
An officer knocked on the window and spoke with the couple as EMS arrived to check on the baby. Haly Shields told police they had been parked there since around 2 a.m. As Matthew Shields got out of the truck, an officer noticed a torn off plastic baggie "consistent with drug use" and asked if there were drugs in the car. Matthew Shields admitted a pipe used to smoke meth was hidden inside a can of Enfamil baby formula.
After searching the vehicle further, police found "an unknown amount" of meth hidden in a can of chewing tobacco in the center console, as well as another meth pipe on top of the center console.
Police say the baby was "extremely hot and sweaty" after being confined inside the locked vehicle "with no air flow for an extended period of time." The baby was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
The couple was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. They are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
