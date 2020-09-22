LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although Louisville police erected barriers around downtown and restricted parking on some streets, the city's interim chief said he doesn't know when to expect an outcome from the state investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.
"Let me be clear," Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference Tuesday morning, "LMPD does not have any information regarding when the attorney general will be making any announcement."
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office has been investigating the fatal March police shooting of Taylor for months, although there has been no official indication if the work is complete -- and if the findings have been taken to a grand jury.
Besides concrete partitions that went up Monday night, Schroeder said barricades have been placed around Jefferson Square Park, and access in the area has been limited to pedestrian traffic only. No vehicular traffic is allowed.
Cars also are restricted from Market Street to Broadway, as well as from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins Boulevard. Police say they will work with drivers who need to access those areas.
Schroeder said police will restrict access to some downtown Louisville parking garages later today.
He apologized for the short notice for the downtown restrictions, but said they are "by no means meant to be a lockdown" of the area.
"I can certainly understand how members of the public can feel that way," he said. "But that is certainly not our intention."
He said the barricades and restrictions were put in place after police watched other protests and demonstrations that have been occurring in other parts of the country. He said the decision to restrict vehicular traffic was made after police saw attacks against vehicles in other protests nationally.
"That is certainly what we're thinking about," he said.
When asked about the possible police use of tear gas in future demonstrations, Schroeder pointed to a recent policy change in which only the acting chief and the chief's designee can authorize it.
Schroeder said it would only be used in response to situations like violent activity, serious property damage, or gunfire. In the case of gunfire, Schroeder said officers in the field would have the option to authorize the use because it would require a quick decision.
"We just ask that people bear with us as we go through these unprecedented times," he said.
