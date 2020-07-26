LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within an hour Sunday and left one woman in critical condition and two others injured.
The first shooting occurred at 4 p.m. near the intersection of South 13th Street and Brashear Drive in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said in a statement. An 18-year-old female who was shot was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where she is being treated for what Ruoff said were "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."
The second shooting occurred 45 minutes later near the intersection of Shasta Trail and Unseld Boulevard, not far from East Indian Trail in the Newburg neighborhood. Ruoff said officers found a 29-year-old woman "suffering from a gunshot wound" at the scene. The woman was transported to University of Louisville in "critical condition," according to Ruoff.
The third shooting occurred just before at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge Street and Greenwood Avenue, not far from Victory Park in the California neighborhood. A 27-year-old man with what Ruoff said was a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound" was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Ruoff said the victim was "stable" as of Sunday afternoon.
Police had no suspects in any of the three shootings as of 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Ruoff said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
