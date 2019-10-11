LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Klondike neighborhood.
Officers were called to a home on Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. Friday on a report of a person down. When police arrived, they found the body of a male inside the home. They say he was the victim of foul play.
The LMPD homicide unit is investigating the scene in a neighborhood near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane not far from Six Mile Lane. There are no suspects.
