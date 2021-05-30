LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirms a report of a shooting about 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Georgetown Place near Berry Blvd. A dispatcher said one person was transported. That person's condition is not known.
WDRB crews arriving on the scene saw an ambulance leaving the area. They also see a heavy police presence, and police have expanded the area of their investigation to include Georgetown Place from Berry Blvd. to Lafayette Drive. Officers are also focusing on an alley that runs behind an apartment complex.
This story will be updated.
