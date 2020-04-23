LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two men showed up to Norton Audubon Hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night, and one of them died, police said.
The two men arrived at the hospital from an unknown shooting scene, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the condition of the other man was unknown as of 10:50 p.m.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
