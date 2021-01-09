LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Preston Highway early Saturday.
Officers with the department's Sixth Division were called to the 4600 block of Preston Highway just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting, according to Sgt. John Bradley, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Responding officers found two people who had been shot. Bradley said their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
Police believe the shooting happened "in the vicinity of" Preston Highway and Grade Lane, Bradley said.
LMPD's Sixth Division is handling the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call the department's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
