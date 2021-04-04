LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood on Easter Sunday sent two people to the hospital, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division were called to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of 17th Street and Ormsby Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway, just before 2:15 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Officers found a man and woman on scene who suffered "what appears to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds," Smiley said in a statement.
"Both victims were conscious and alert while being transported to University Hospital for treatment," she added.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, according to LMPD. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.