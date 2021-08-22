LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child died in Fern Creek on Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive two-year-old girl around 1 p.m. in the 8800 block of Hudson Lane.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville, "where she unfortunately was pronounced deceased," Smiley said.
Smiley said LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation and is currently interviewing witnesses.
