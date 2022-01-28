LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police say a 9-month-old was found dead in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, at 12:30 Friday afternoon, officers were called to a location in the 500 block of Fountain Avenue, near the intersection of Washburn Avenue and New La Grange Road, after someone reported that a 9-month-old was not breathing.
When officers arrived, the child was declared dead.
The case is currently considered a death investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.