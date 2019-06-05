LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers were sent to a reported vehicle fire just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Cecil Avenue. The initial report also stated that someone was inside the vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire in a back alley behind a home in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue.
Officers called for help from Louisville firefighters and saw that a person in the vehicle's driver seat was dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine how the person died.
The person's name has not been released.
LMPD's Homicide Unit and Metro Arson officials are handling the investigation.
