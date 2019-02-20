LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police responded around 8 a.m. to a call of a person down in an alley in the 3700 block of Parthenia Drive, which is not far from Jacob Elementary School and the Nichols Bus Compound.
That's where Mitchell said officers found the woman's body. Her name has not been released.
Mitchell said no further information will be available until investigators receive the medical examiner's report and toxicology results. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
