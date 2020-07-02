LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to police, it happened on North 19th Street near Bank Street around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told that two people had been shot, and someone had already driven them to University Hospital.
Both victims are expected to survive.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tipline at 574-LMPD.
