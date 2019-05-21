LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Police were called to a home on Brashear Drive near S. 13th Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot to death, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
No other details are known at this time.
LMPD has responded to multiple shootings in this same area over the past several years.
Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
