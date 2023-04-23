LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot not far from Algonquin Park.
According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a person down in the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been shot to death.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 574-LMPD. You can also submit a tip online, here.
