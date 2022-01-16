LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a female was shot in Douglass Hills on Saturday night.
LMPD Eighth Division officers were called to the 200 block of La Fontenay Court, which is just off Shelbyville Road, on the report of a shooting around 11:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a female, age unknown, who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
She was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
The department did not have any suspects as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit a tip here or call 574-LMPD.
