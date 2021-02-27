LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male was shot in the Portland neighborhood and found downtown Saturday night.
LMPD believes the male, who was found with a gunshot wound at 5th Street and West Market Street, around 9:45 p.m., was actually shot near 22nd Street and Duncan Streets in the Portland neighborhood.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman with the department, says the male, whose age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD said they were multiple suspects as of Friday night.
