LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was hospitalized Sunday after being shot not far from Iroquois Park, police said.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday evening in the 2800 block of Del Mel Avenue, not from from Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male, whose age and name was unknown, who had been shot, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
