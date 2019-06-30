LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a Lyndon home.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Holley Road, which is off of Shelbyville Road near the Oxmoor Center mall.
Responding officers found a male in his late teens or early 20s deceased inside a home, Smiley said.
Police believe the shooting took place in that home, but it is unclear whether or not the victim lived there.
Smiley said police are questioning "several people" they believe may have been inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5672).
LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation. No other information was immediately available.
