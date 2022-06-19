LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after first responders found a man unresponsive downtown Saturday evening.
LMPD's Dwight Mitchell says first division officers responded to a call of a person down on River Rd. at Third St. around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male unresponsive.
Louisville Metro EMS transported the victim to Jewish Hospital where he later died.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit will be conducting a death investigation.
