LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Third Street, at the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store and gas station.
Smiley said officers found a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but died a short time later.
According to Smiley, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there have been no arrests made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
