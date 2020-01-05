LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area in south Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a person down around 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Park Road. At the scene, police found an "obviously deceased" white or Hispanic male believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death is currently unknown.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.