LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
Officers with the department's Second Division responded to the 3700 block of Penway Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway and Cane Run Road, around 9:45 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to Sgt. John Bradley, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Once on scene, officers found a man believed to be "20 to 25 years old" deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, Bradley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Police did not immediately have any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.