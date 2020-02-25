LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at a restaurant in southwest Jefferson County.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Indi's Restaurant on Cane Run Road just south of Crums Lane, a MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB News.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an adult male was found at the scene with "at least one gunshot wound." He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Investigators are also looking for evidence at the Big O Tires across the street from the restaurant.
There have been no arrests in the case. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
A MetroSafe Supervisor previously told WDRB News that two people had been shot at the location, but police later confirmed there was only one victim.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.