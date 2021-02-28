LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Hallmark neighborhood Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
The 38-year-old man was taken to UofL Hospital from the 2300 block of Algonquin Parkway and is being treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the victim was shot near Cypress Street and Dixdale Avenue.
LMPD said there are no suspects as of Sunday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
