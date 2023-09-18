LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Limerick neighborhood on Monday.
LMPD responded about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting on College Court, between 7th and 8th streets. When police arrived, they found an adult man who was shot in the leg, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Officers rendered aid, and EMS transported the man to University Hospital with what appears to non-life threatening injuries, Ellis said.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating, and searching the area, but currently have no suspects.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, you are asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or on the online tip portal by clicking here.
