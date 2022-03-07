LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday night.
Fourth Division officers were called to intersection of Jackson and Gwendolyn streets just after 7 p.m. on a reported hold-up of an individual, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement.
Ruoff said the call was then upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, age unknown, who had been shot. The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The department did not have any suspects in custody of Monday night. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.