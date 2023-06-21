LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking the public for help after a man arrived at University Hospital after being shot.
According to LMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Ellis, LMPD's First Division officers were dispatched to University Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. Officers arrived and found an adult male who had been shot. Police say the victim found his own way to get to the hospital.
The victim was alert and conscious which being treated by hospital staff.
Officers were able to gather some information on a possible shooting location. It's believed it happened in the Nellie Bly Drive area in the Newburg neighborhood.
There aren't any suspects at this time as LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
