LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting at an officer and his car.
The incident happened about 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of Bates Road near Pennsylvania Run Road in south Louisville. That's in an area near Beulah Church Road and the Snyder Freeway.
LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington tells WDRB that a Seventh Division officer was in uniform getting ready to leave his home for work in his marked patrol car, when "multiple shots" were fired from a vehicle that left the scene. The officer was not injured, and no bullets hit the patrol car. Police do not have any information on a possible suspect or the type of vehicle.
The Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident. That unit handles any investigation when an officer fires a weapon or a weapon is fired at an officer.
Washington says investigators believe the officer may have been targeted. He says no officers were sent to the house for protection, but an LMPD Peer Support Unit was dispatched to help with mental health and wellness support.
