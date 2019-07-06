LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after four people were shot hours apart across the city.
The first shooting happened Friday night around 6 p.m. on St. Andrews Church Road.
Police say the man accused in that shooting, Robert Perry, barricaded himself inside a home surrounded by LMPD, the SWAT team and the bomb squad.
After nearly five hours, authorities say Perry surrendered.
The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
Around 9 p.m., officers say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the leg on Wooded Way in the Newburg neighborhood.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers say they found another man shot in the leg on Cypress Street near Algonquin Park.
Around 11 p.m., officers were notified that a woman who'd been shot in the chin showed up to University Hospital. Police believe the shooting happened at the City View apartment complex.
Police have made no arrests in three of the shootings.
All of the victims are expected to recover.
