LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a reported shooting near the Big Four Bridge overnight.
Officers with LMPD's 1st Division responded to reports of a shooting a little after 12 a.m. Monday, in the silver parking lot of the bridge at Waterfront Park, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
No victim was found, but a short time later officers were told that a 17-year-old male was taken "by private means" to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips may also be reported anonymously HERE.
