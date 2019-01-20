LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday evening.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South 35th Street, where responding officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
MetroSafe told WDRB officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area just before receiving the shooting call.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
Mitchell says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.