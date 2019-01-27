LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a reported shooting in south Louisville.
MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Winkler Avenue.
Responding officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. He was transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries. His age is unknown at this time.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. There have been no arrests and are no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at 575-LMPD (5673).
