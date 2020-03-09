LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital in "grave condition."
LMPD First Division officers responded to the hospital around 10 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
Mitchell said the victim, a male, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His age is unknown at this time, but police say he was in "grave condition."
LMPD detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred.
No other information was immediately available.
