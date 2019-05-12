LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Longfield Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers located a male and a female that had been shot. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.
There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation.
