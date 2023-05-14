Map of where teen was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is searching for answers after a teen was shot inside his vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley reports LMPD's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cedar Street around 8:15 Saturday night. 

When they arrived, they found a boy believed to be between 16 and 17-years-old who had been shot inside his car. He was transported to the University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

At this time, there are no arrests. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

