LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 14-year-old Louisville girl who accidentally shot herself in the head Wednesday night thought she was grabbing a pillow, not a gun.
We're told that the gun was under the pillow in her living room when she grabbed it, and the gun went off by mistake.
LMPD said it happened on Delmaria Way around 10:15 p.m. near Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road in Fern Creek.
Police escorted an ambulance carrying the child to Norton Children's Hospital. She was listed in critical on Thursday after undergoing surgery.
