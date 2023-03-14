LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile is dead after an early morning shooting in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. in the 11400 block of Tazwell Drive, near the Fincastle neighborhood. That's where police located a teenage juvenile male with gunshot wounds.
EMS pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene. Ellis said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and canvasing the area. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
