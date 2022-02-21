LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a victim in his "late teens" who had been shot showed up to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital Monday night.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the man, who has not been identified yet, showed up at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. with "multiple gunshot wounds." He was transferred to University of Louisville to be treated for his injuries.
Police are working to determine where the shooting happened. No one was in custody yet as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
