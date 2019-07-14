LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead from "unnatural means" inside an apartment in the California neighborhood Sunday.
Police responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of S. 17th Street, near California Park and Wheatley Elementary School, around 3:45 p.m. on reports of two people down inside of an apartment.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man, believed to be in his 60s, and a woman, "who looks to be perhaps in her 30s," dead inside the apartment.
Two people found dead inside apartment at 17th and Gallagher. Right next to Wheatley Elementary. More info coming shortly. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/W1ySik8LLR— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) July 14, 2019
Police are unsure of the relationship between the man and woman, if any, or if they were residents of the apartment. Smiley said officers believe the bodies have not been in the apartment for more than 24 hours.
UPDATE from @LMPD on double homicide in California neighborhood. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ZDmO6JCugP— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) July 14, 2019
A specific cause of death has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.